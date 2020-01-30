Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Update

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of MATX traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. Matson’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Matson news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $175,411.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,533.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $238,336.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,763,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Matson by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 135,109 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $7,026,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

