Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Update

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 883,540 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 266,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,775,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 148,338 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

