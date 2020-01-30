Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at MKM Partners

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.18. 3,535,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

