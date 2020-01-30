Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.63.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.84. 307,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. The company has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

