McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will announce sales of $38.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.96 million. McEwen Mining posted sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year sales of $120.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $127.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.28 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $184.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McEwen Mining.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

MUX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 2,876,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $400.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,351 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.