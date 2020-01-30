Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 10.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.14. The stock had a trading volume of 487,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,202. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

