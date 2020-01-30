Merculet Reaches Market Capitalization of $449,342.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $449,342.00 and $45,233.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,320,514 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinMex, Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

