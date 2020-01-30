Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

EBSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.57. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

EBSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

