Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,490,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 648% from the previous session’s volume of 466,809 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $9.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $440.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $44,257.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

