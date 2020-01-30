Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MTH traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 68,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

