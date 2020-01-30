Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

NYSE MTOR opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.55.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 37,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $924,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

