Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. Meta Financial Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $37.61. 467,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

