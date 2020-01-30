Metadium (META) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $64,801.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.03122351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00192574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030563 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, Bytex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

