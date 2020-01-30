Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) – Cormark cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.99. 129,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$8.61.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.