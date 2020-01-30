Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

MEOH stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 866,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Methanex has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Securities lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

