Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.
MEOH stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. 866,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Methanex has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
