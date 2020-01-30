Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.85

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.85 and traded as low as $48.27. Methanex shares last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 276,253 shares changing hands.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.82. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$857.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.474 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

In other news, insider M&G Investment Management Limited purchased 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.21 per share, with a total value of C$492,260.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 668,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,236,620.45. Also, Director John Floren purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,460,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,733 shares in the company, valued at C$5,100,052.79.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

