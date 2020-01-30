Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Position Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Metlife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Metlife by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 191,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,078. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

