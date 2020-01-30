Metronome 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $353,691.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00004798 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $50.98 and $7.50. Metronome has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $353,691.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,680,379 coins and its circulating supply is 10,156,130 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

