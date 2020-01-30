M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 155,393 SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of SPX Flow at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at $364,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,853. SPX Flow Inc has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

