M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $8.16 Million Investment in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

