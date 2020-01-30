M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,369,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after purchasing an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after buying an additional 397,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after buying an additional 700,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 179,101 shares during the period.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,651. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

