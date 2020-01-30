M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 176,226 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 176,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WU traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $27.13. 501,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.