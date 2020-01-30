M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.37 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Booking by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $23.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,870.19. 114,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,353. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,025.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,965.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

