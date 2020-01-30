M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,217,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.69% of Athersys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 15.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 69,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 246,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Athersys stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,245. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of ($0.36) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

