Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 96,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.03.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

