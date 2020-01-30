Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.78. 51,498,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

