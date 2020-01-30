Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $174.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.03.

Microsoft stock opened at $168.04 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.67. The company has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

