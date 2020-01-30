Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.31. 28,868,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.87.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.