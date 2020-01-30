MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 0.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $152.72, approximately 1,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in MicroStrategy by 33.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 89,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.