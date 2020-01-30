MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.12, 123,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 78,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MICT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get MICT alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.