Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.58. 458,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $129.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

