Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.38-6.62 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.38-6.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $136.58. 458,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $99.30 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. ValuEngine cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.73.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

