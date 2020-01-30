Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $141.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $136.58. 458,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,782. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $99.30 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

