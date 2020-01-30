Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,798,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.50. 13,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,547. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

