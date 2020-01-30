Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 1,506 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

QCOM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.