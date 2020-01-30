Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $2.63 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Nike stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.87. 437,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

