Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 609.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.