Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 1,125 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Shares of USB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 358,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,959. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.