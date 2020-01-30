Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 1,259 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,374. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

