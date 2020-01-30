Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 2,485 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,322. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

