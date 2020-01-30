Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 87 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.2% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 596.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,684,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,745 shares of company stock valued at $21,900,741. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.07.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.61. The stock had a trading volume of 343,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $337.26 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.