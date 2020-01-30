Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $147.00. 1,862,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,325. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.48.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

