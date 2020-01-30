Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 104,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 442,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

