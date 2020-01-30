Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 4.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $36,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,675,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,823,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,767. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $267.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

