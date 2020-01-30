Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 24,503 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 24,503 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 3.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.22. 5,345,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.66. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

