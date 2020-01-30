Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 48,882 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,882 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 5.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned 0.20% of Kroger worth $45,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $4,266,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kroger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Kroger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,971,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

