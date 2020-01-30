Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 3.4%

Mirriad Advertising PLC (LON:MIRI)’s share price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.10 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), approximately 154,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

About Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising Limited, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising solutions to advertisers, content distributors and producers, broadcasters, and brand owners and their agencies. The company offers embedded advertising into video. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

