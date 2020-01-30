Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Misonix alerts:

MSON traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 135,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,198. Misonix has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Misonix had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Misonix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Misonix during the second quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Misonix during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Misonix during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.