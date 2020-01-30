Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 425 at HSBC

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price target reduced by HSBC from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MAB. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mitchells & Butlers to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 452.73 ($5.96).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MAB traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 395.50 ($5.20). The stock had a trading volume of 190,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 435.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.75.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3462.3774391 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total value of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.