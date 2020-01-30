Mithril Hits Market Capitalization of $5.58 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Mithril has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Ethfinex and Bithumb. In the last week, Mithril has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinExchange, OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

